Xponance Inc. Buys 6,359 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,359 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,388,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,395,803,000 after buying an additional 99,617 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,719,000 after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,598,000 after purchasing an additional 96,840 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in ResMed by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,508,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,501,000 after purchasing an additional 110,659 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,477,000. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $273.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.33.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $171.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.28. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $798,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,224,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $798,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,224,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,378 shares of company stock worth $2,123,201. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

