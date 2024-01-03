Xponance Inc. Buys 107 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $6,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Align Technology by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.60.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,252,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALGN stock opened at $268.92 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $413.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.97, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.54.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $960.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

