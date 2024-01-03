Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,320,262,000 after buying an additional 2,929,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,229,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,607,036,000 after buying an additional 1,419,482 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,383,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,729,700,000 after buying an additional 6,808,299 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,104,830,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,518,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $929,477,000 after buying an additional 726,212 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Welltower Stock Performance

Welltower stock opened at $90.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.26. The company has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.00, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.09. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.18 and a fifty-two week high of $93.42.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

