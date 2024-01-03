Xponance Inc. Acquires 40,516 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,516 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $5,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Sempra by 11.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sempra by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,502,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,548,247,000 after purchasing an additional 83,368 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at $1,000,291,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 3.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,815,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $846,712,000 after purchasing an additional 212,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $834,735,000 after purchasing an additional 125,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

SRE stock opened at $75.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $81.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.79 and its 200 day moving average is $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.03%.

SRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.65.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

