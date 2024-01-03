WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT) Stock Price Down 1.5%

WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.49 and last traded at $30.49. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.97.

WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund by 45.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund by 93.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund by 20.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund (PLAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Growth Leaders index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted portfolio of global large- and mid-cap companies selected by compounded annual revenue growth. PLAT was launched on May 22, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.

