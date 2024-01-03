William Blair Weighs in on Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) – William Blair lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 28th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $12.49 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.43. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $12.43 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.66 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LULU. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $366.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.47.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $505.38 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $286.58 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $452.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $407.03. The firm has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a PE ratio of 64.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

