Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

WBS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Webster Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

WBS stock opened at $51.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.34. Webster Financial has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $56.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 217.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Further Reading

