Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,964 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.4% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on META. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.37.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $346.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $889.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.28 and a 52 week high of $361.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $331.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total transaction of $17,045,836.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 687,314 shares of company stock worth $230,001,476 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

