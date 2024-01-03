Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,986 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.5% of Covenant Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 13.8% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1,253.3% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 406 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 19,737 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Visa by 47.8% in the third quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 2,080 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V opened at $259.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.16 and a 1 year high of $263.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.67.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

