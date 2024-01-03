Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,162 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 227.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.67.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V opened at $259.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.84. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.16 and a 12-month high of $263.25.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

