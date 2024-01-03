Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Viper Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Viper Energy from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Viper Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Viper Energy from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

Viper Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $30.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. Viper Energy has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $33.78.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viper Energy will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viper Energy news, major shareholder Royalty & Mineral Mast Warwick sold 9,018,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $258,838,412.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Viper Energy by 88.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 69,651 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 17.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 36.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 22.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 34,839 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the first quarter worth $226,000. 37.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

