Vicus Capital Takes Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 94.9% during the third quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 1,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $3,536,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 28,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 59,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $2,309,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

APD stock opened at $273.39 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $251.63 and a one year high of $320.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.50.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.83%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APD. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.42.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

