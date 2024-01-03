Vicus Capital Takes Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Vicus Capital acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOL. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,802,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447,741 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 297.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,175 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1,048.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 699,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,856,000 after acquiring an additional 638,868 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $9,003,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1,626.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 500,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 471,326 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SGOL stock opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.67.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

