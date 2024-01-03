Vicus Capital Sells 539 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Vicus Capital lessened its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,538,000 after purchasing an additional 48,226 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 790,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,426,000 after acquiring an additional 93,852 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 557,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 330,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 283,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after acquiring an additional 39,391 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS:NUMV opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average of $29.39. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $29.85.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.