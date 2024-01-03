Vicus Capital Purchases Shares of 371 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $759.00.

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWW opened at $813.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $534.01 and a 12 month high of $841.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $794.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $749.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

