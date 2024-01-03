Vicus Capital Purchases Shares of 14,646 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,646 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.3% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 21,195,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,406,000 after acquiring an additional 272,562 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,418,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,790 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,333,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,998,000 after purchasing an additional 21,963 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,129,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,313,000 after purchasing an additional 195,513 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,956,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,926,000 after purchasing an additional 31,637 shares during the period. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $9.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average of $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBVA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

