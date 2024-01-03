Vicus Capital Purchases Shares of 1,346 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 6,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $190.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.86 and a 52 week high of $202.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

