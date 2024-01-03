Vicus Capital Purchases New Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $73.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MDLZ

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.