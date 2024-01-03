Vicus Capital Makes New Investment in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Vicus Capital purchased a new position in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Urban One by 145.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Urban One during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Urban One during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Urban One by 39.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Urban One by 51.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UONEK opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Urban One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03. The company has a market cap of $181.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Urban One ( NASDAQ:UONEK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $117.83 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Urban One from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

