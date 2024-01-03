Vicus Capital Makes New Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Vicus Capital acquired a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,160 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $764,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.7% during the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,817 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% during the third quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 5,263 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 181.9% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,081 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 59.2% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $297.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $280.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.19.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,656 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.60.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

