Vicus Capital Makes New $235,000 Investment in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,699,000 after acquiring an additional 27,858 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 76.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 16,206 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 91.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 54,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,723. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,723. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Monster Beverage stock opened at $58.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.42. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $60.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

