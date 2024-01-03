Vicus Capital Makes New $212,000 Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 3.6% during the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.8% during the second quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $492,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,567 shares in the company, valued at $6,334,973.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,753,653. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.29.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $134.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $136.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

