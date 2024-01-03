Vicus Capital Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,761 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Intel were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC opened at $50.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.62, a P/E/G ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.99. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.97.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

