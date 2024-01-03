Vicus Capital Has $291,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 56.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Trading Up 3.0 %

Altria Group stock opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.85. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $51.57.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

