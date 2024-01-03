Vicus Capital Cuts Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Vicus Capital cut its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 55.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,614.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,914,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,507,000 after buying an additional 28,812,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,798,000 after purchasing an additional 326,000 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,725,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,055,000 after purchasing an additional 24,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 50.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,833,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,470,000 after purchasing an additional 612,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.12 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.24.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.5039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

