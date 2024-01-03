Vicus Capital Acquires New Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,231 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of VMC stock opened at $223.54 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $159.76 and a 52-week high of $229.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.09.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total transaction of $959,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,727.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total transaction of $959,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,727.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,020 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.