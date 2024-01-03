Vicus Capital Acquires 1,919 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Vicus Capital grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,955 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total transaction of $213,187.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,923,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total transaction of $16,886,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total transaction of $213,187.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,330 shares in the company, valued at $10,923,462.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 687,314 shares of company stock valued at $230,001,476. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.37.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $346.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.28 and a 1-year high of $361.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $889.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.