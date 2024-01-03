Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) & PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Head to Head Comparison

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) and PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Verisk Analytics has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PropertyGuru Group has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Verisk Analytics and PropertyGuru Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verisk Analytics $2.50 billion 13.82 $953.90 million $3.40 69.99 PropertyGuru Group $98.62 million 5.52 -$93.75 million ($0.10) -33.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Verisk Analytics has higher revenue and earnings than PropertyGuru Group. PropertyGuru Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verisk Analytics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

90.8% of Verisk Analytics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of PropertyGuru Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Verisk Analytics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of PropertyGuru Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Verisk Analytics and PropertyGuru Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verisk Analytics 19.04% 135.34% 17.39% PropertyGuru Group -14.60% -2.36% -2.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Verisk Analytics and PropertyGuru Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verisk Analytics 0 8 7 0 2.47 PropertyGuru Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus target price of $248.57, indicating a potential upside of 4.45%. PropertyGuru Group has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 94.03%. Given PropertyGuru Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PropertyGuru Group is more favorable than Verisk Analytics.

Summary

Verisk Analytics beats PropertyGuru Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields. It focuses on the prediction of loss, selection and pricing of risk, and compliance with their reporting requirements for property and casualty insurance customers, as well as develops machine learned and artificially intelligent models to forecast scenarios and produce standard and customized analytics that help its customers to manage their businesses, including detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers. PropertyGuru Group Limited provides a range of data products and services for agents/agencies, property developers and valuers, and financial institution customers. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Singapore.

