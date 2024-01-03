Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) Shares Sold by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Norwood Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

Shares of BATS:VFMO opened at $129.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.00. The firm has a market cap of $360.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.01.

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

