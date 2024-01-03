VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,071 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.28% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $26,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000.

SMH stock opened at $168.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $100.05 and a one year high of $176.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.19.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0427 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

