Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Valero Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 2,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,044,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 512.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $130.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.99. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.63 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.91%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

