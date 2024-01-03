Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,998 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 292.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,573 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 1,535.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 7.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,331,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Price Performance

Western Digital stock opened at $50.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.78. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $30.96 and a 1 year high of $53.21.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,397,003.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDC. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Summit Insights raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

View Our Latest Report on WDC

Western Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.