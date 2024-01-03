Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $282,000 in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 49,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 36,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 10.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 48,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.59. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $11.84.
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
