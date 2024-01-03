Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $282,000 in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 49,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 36,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 10.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 48,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.59. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $11.84.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%.

(Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.