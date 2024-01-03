UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $48,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 2.4 %

UNH opened at $539.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $536.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $510.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $554.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.