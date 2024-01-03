United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,026 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,676 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 18.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,309,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,028,402,000 after purchasing an additional 358,743 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 49.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,890,000 after purchasing an additional 221,613 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in United Rentals by 57.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 566,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,477,000 after purchasing an additional 207,095 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on URI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $474.08.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI stock opened at $567.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.15 and a 1 year high of $585.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $491.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $463.71.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.27 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

