United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Reduced by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 751,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of United Parcel Service worth $117,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,571,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,082,594,000 after purchasing an additional 357,974 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 284.6% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 885.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 76,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 68,376 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.7 %

UPS opened at $158.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.85. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $134.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.