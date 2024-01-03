UAPC (OTCMKTS:UAPC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

UAPC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UAPC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. UAPC shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 83,800 shares trading hands.
UAPC Stock Up 8.3 %
About UAPC
UAPC, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. It also provides operational services to third party well owners in Austin, Texas. The company was formerly known as United American Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to UAPC, Inc in August 2020.
