U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of BILL by 13.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of BILL by 3.9% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of BILL by 11.9% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BILL by 23.7% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 38,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in BILL in the third quarter valued at $268,000.

Shares of BILL opened at $77.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.90 and a 200 day moving average of $98.62. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.94 and a twelve month high of $139.50.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). BILL had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $304.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,259 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $84,869.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,065.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $84,869.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,065.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $51,688.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,588.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,885 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,363. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet cut BILL from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BILL in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on BILL from $165.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair cut BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.91.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

