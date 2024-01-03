U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,670,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,385 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.24% of U.S. Bancorp worth $121,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $43.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,108 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

