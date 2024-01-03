Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 818,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,870 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Truist Financial worth $23,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 725,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,759,000 after purchasing an additional 27,627 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 21.8% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 10,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 22.5% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 28,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 33,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average of $31.18.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TFC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TFC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.