TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Purchased by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 368.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TreeHouse Foods

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Mark Hunter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $167,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,734.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Get Our Latest Report on TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of THS stock opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.91. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.11 and a 1-year high of $55.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 105.83 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TreeHouse Foods

(Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.