Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Holdings Decreased by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 621.1% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.75.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $216.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.20. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 40.23%.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.