Toews Corp ADV Invests $756,000 in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,045 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 49,995 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company's stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH opened at $539.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $536.01 and a 200-day moving average of $510.19. The company has a market capitalization of $498.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $585.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

