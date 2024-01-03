Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Titan Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47.

Shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, January 9th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, January 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, January 9th.

Institutional Trading of Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TTNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 302.61% and a negative net margin of 2,021.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52,874 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

