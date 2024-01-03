Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC) Shares Purchased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPSC. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,709,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 5,432.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 65,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 64,325 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,450,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 145,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF stock opened at $35.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.11. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a 12-month low of $28.97 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $84.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.06.

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

