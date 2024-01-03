The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stake Reduced by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 683,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,043 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Williams Companies worth $23,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of WMB opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.10. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $37.45.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 80.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

