The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 300.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $29,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.
Williams Companies Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.10. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77.
Williams Companies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.27%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.
About Williams Companies
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
