The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 300.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $29,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.10. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.27%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

