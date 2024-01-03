The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Position Reduced by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 548.1% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $191.42 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.58 and its 200-day moving average is $170.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

