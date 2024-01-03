The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Position Reduced by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 548.1% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.
Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of TRV stock opened at $191.42 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.58 and its 200-day moving average is $170.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.
Travelers Companies Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.29%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.71.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRV
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Travelers Companies Profile
The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Travelers Companies
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Traders are suddenly stampeding these Buffett stocks
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- These pet stocks can rebound in 2024
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- AT&T could be the best placeholder stock before rate cuts come
Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.