The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 3.2% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $30,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares in the company, valued at $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,229 shares of company stock valued at $11,676,570. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $148.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.34.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

