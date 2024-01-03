The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $332,000. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.00.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $345.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $343.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $354.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

